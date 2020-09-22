Menu

Government to postpone date for fans to return to stadiums

The government is reportedly set to delay the return of fans to sports events amid rising coronavirus cases in the UK.

According to the Times, it is now almost certain that fans will not be back at football stadiums, even in reduced numbers, by the originally planned date of October 1st.

The report explains that could be of huge concern to some football clubs, especially those lower down the Football League pyramid.

Of course, the health and safety of the public has to come first during these challenging times, and it’s encouraging to see that the government has responded to the recent rise of COVID-19 cases.

One has to hope that swift action this time can help prevent a second wave of hospitalisations and deaths as we saw in March and April, and perhaps then pave the way for fans to get back to games later in the year or in early 2021.

Football won’t be the same without supporters present, but it’s at least a relief that the game was able to get going again at all after its three-month suspension earlier in the year.

