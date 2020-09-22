Liverpool reportedly look to be making progress on a potential transfer deal for young Schalke defender Ozan Kabak.

Real Madrid have also been interested in Kabak, according to Don Balon, but Liverpool have seemingly made an approach over a potential deal worth around £27.5million.

The 20-year-old looks a huge prospect and could be a fine addition at Anfield, where Jurgen Klopp is arguably lacking depth in the centre-back department.

Fabinho filled in well there for the Reds in their 2-0 win away to Chelsea at the weekend, but it remains to be seen if that’s really an ideal long-term option for the club.

The Brazil international is better off in a defensive midfield role, and Liverpool might want more cover for the likes of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, both of whom have slightly dodgy fitness records.

Kabak looks a fine talent who could be ideal for Liverpool, so fans will hope it’s true that progress is apparently being made on the deal.

The fact that Don Balon claim Real Madrid have also been in for the Turkey international shows just how big a prospect he is, and how good a job he could do at a bigger club.