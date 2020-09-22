Key update amid transfer talk over Man Utd interest in Barcelona star

Amid talk of Man Utd being interested in a potential swoop for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, it has been suggested that both clubs have dismissed the idea of a transfer.

Having been linked with Jadon Sancho throughout the summer as well as other attacking targets, it seems as though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still keen to bolster that area of his squad.

With alternatives now seemingly on the agenda, it has been widely suggested that Dembele could be an option for the Red Devils, but as per Fabrizio Romano’s tweet below, that may not be the case.

He states that there has been no bid from Man Utd for the French international, and he has no interest in leaving the Catalan giants this summer. Further, he adds that both clubs in question have denied that any talks have been held.

With that in mind, that would suggest that the odds on seeing Dembele at Old Trafford before the transfer window closes are slim, and that Solskjaer and Man Utd will have to look elsewhere if they wish to add more firepower.

Dembele has endured an injury-plagued stint at Barcelona since his big-money move from Borussia Dortmund, and so perhaps he will be keen to show his worth at the Camp Nou rather than seek an exit at this stage.

With Ronald Koeman now at the helm, time will tell if he can firstly stay fit, but then after that whether or not he can break back into the starting XI and emerge as a key figure for Barcelona under the Dutch tactician.