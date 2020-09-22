Menu

Leeds United in advanced talks over transfer of La Liga star

Leeds United are reportedly in advanced talks over the transfer of Real Sociedad defender Diego Llorente.

The 27-year-old has been a solid performer in La Liga for a number of years now and could be a good addition to Marcelo Bielsa’s newly-promoted side.

According to Bryan Swanson of Sky Sports, Leeds are close to a deal for Llorente, in a move that should excite their fans…

Llorente should help Leeds tighten up at the back, which has looked something of a problem for them so far this season after their promotion to the Premier League in the summer.

Leeds lost 4-3 to Liverpool on the opening day of the season, and then won 4-3 against Fulham in their next match.

While Bielsa will be glad to have the three points, a record of seven goals conceded in just two games is far from ideal, so Llorente makes sense as a target to try and solve that issue.

