It’s been a good start to the season for Liverpool and some promising signings have been made, though there could now be even bigger transfer news on the way.

Firstly, the big news emerging from France is that Liverpool are in constant talks over a possible deal for Kylian Mbappe next summer.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar recently informed his club that he wanted this to be his final season with them, and it looks like Liverpool are alongside Real Madrid in leading the race for his signature.

Mbappe is one of the finest players in the world and should still have his peak years ahead of him, so it’s needless to say that this would be a phenomenal purchase and show of ambition from the Reds if they could pull it off.

Next, it also sounds like progress is being made by Liverpool in their bid to sign Schalke defender Ozan Kabak.

The promising young Turkey international has been linked with LFC and Real Madrid, but it looks like it’s the Premier League champions in pole position.

Latest reports suggest Kabak could make his way to Anfield for around €30million in what could be a smart deal to replace Dejan Lovren in defence.

Finally, Rhian Brewster has been strongly linked with Crystal Palace, but there was a strange error in the report from Sky Sports.

Click here to see the strange mistake they made as it’s claimed Roy Hodgson has admired the young forward since his time as Liverpool manager, when he noticed him in the club’s academy.

The problem with that is, Brewster was not in Liverpool’s academy in 2010/11…he was still at Chelsea’s academy and didn’t move to Merseyside until 2015, long after Hodgson was gone.