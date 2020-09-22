Luis Suarez’s transfer to Juventus is reportedly in doubt as he looks set to join Atletico Madrid instead.

Alongside that, Sky Sports report on a bizarre incident involving Suarez’s bid to gain Italian citizenship, with the police now investigating the matter.

The Uruguay international’s results were alleged to be pre-determined, with Fabrizio Romano adding details about the player’s apparent ability to actually speak Italian.

As per the reporter’s tweet below, it sounds like Suarez doesn’t speak Italian properly at all…

More from wiretaps about the Luis Suarez/exam story.

“He does not speak a word of Italian. He does not conjugate verbs, he only speaks using the infinitive. If journalists would ask him some questions, he’d be lost. He earns €10m/year, he needs to pass this exam” ? [Repubblica] — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 22, 2020

This all sounds a bit farcical and it will be interesting to see how the saga develops, with Suarez once again failing to avoid controversy despite a fine playing career.

The 33-year-old has been one of the finest players of his generation after providing some memorable moments at Liverpool and Barcelona in particular, but these have often been marred by high-profile incidents both on and off the pitch.

Sky Sports note that Suarez has been told he can leave Barcelona after scoring 198 goals in 283 appearances for the club in all competitions.