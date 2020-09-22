Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot has reportedly been snubbed by Porto in a potential swap transfer involving Alex Telles.

The Red Devils may have been understandably keen to try offloading Dalot after his lack of impact at Old Trafford, but it seems Porto aren’t interested in signing him, according to O Jogo, as translated by the Daily Star.

The report states that a swap deal of this kind is off the table, so United will have to find another way of clinching the signing of Brazilian left-back Telles.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were surprisingly beaten 3-1 at home to Crystal Palace at the weekend, and it seems clear they need to get their act together in the transfer market before the October 5 deadline.

Telles has shone for Porto and looks like he could be a useful addition at Man Utd, with an upgrade surely needed on the unconvincing Luke Shaw, while youngster Brandon Williams is probably not yet ready to be automatic first choice in that position.