Manchester United progressing in talks over transfer of France international

Manchester United are reportedly making progress in transfer talks over Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

The France international has struggled to live up to expectations during his time at Barcelona, despite previously looking like one of the most exciting young players in the world at former club Borussia Dortmund.

Man Utd may now give him a chance to revive his career, however, as the Daily Record claim they’ve held discussions over a possible loan move, though Barca would want the option of a permanent sale included.

The Catalan giants may be understandably keen to get rid of Dembele after his lack of impact at the Nou Camp, but United could use this to their advantage.

Red Devils fans will surely be hoping a deal can be done as the 23-year-old surely still has time to turn things around for himself and have a fine career at the highest level.

Dembele would also significantly strengthen a problem position for United if they could bring him in, with upgrades needed on the likes of Jesse Lingard and Daniel James in wide attacking midfield roles.

The Daily Record note the struggles MUFC have had in trying to sign Jadon Sancho, so a move for Dembele could be a fine alternative.