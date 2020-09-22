Man Utd could exercise contract option on under-performing ace to extend stay

Man Utd are reportedly considering the idea of exercising their option to extend Jesse Lingard’s stay at Old Trafford for another 12 months.

The 27-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and struggled to hit top form last season as he managed just four goals and two assists in 40 appearances across all competitions.

That in turn raised question marks over his future at Man Utd, with his current contract set to expire in 2021.

However, as noted by The Sun, it’s reported that United could exercise their option to extend his current deal by another 12 months, which will perhaps raise eyebrows given Lingard’s poor form and limited role in the squad.

The report though goes on to explain that the strategy behind such a move would be to preserve his value so that the club can continue to demand somewhere near £25m to green light an exit as a lengthier deal would strengthen Man Utd’s position if there are interested parties.

Time will tell if offers come in during the current transfer window and whether it’s enough to convince United to sell, but the Sun add that the extension could be signed in the coming weeks with Lingard still facing an uncertain future given the competition for places in the squad under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

It remains to be seen how the situation plays out, but the move from Man Utd to potentially offer Lingard another year on his deal could be a smart one, provided that the interest is there and their demands are met.