Man Utd identify £23m Plan B transfer strategy if they fail to land top target

Man Utd have reportedly set their sights on Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico and will target him if they fail to sign Alex Telles from Porto.

The Red Devils are seemingly keen to strengthen their options at left-back, suggesting that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer isn’t entirely convinced by Luke Shaw while youngster Brandon Williams can offer depth.

Having been linked with a whole host of names this summer, The Sun now report that should they fall short in their pursuit of Telles, Tagliafico has now appeared on their transfer radar and will be an alternative in the coming weeks.

It’s added that the Argentine international is available for around £23m this summer, and so time will tell whether or not that’s the deal that they pursue if they fail to convince Porto to green light an exit for Telles.

Both players enjoyed fine seasons last year and are similar in that they both offer defensive quality and an attacking threat, and so if either were to arrive at Man Utd ahead of the current transfer window closing, Shaw will undoubtedly be under pressure to keep his place in the side.

Time will tell which, if any, deal is done by the Premier League giants, but after their setback against Crystal Palace to start the new campaign, they may well be feeling the pressure of failing to do enough in the transfer market this summer to improve the squad and make themselves more competitive moving forward.

While left-back is clearly a position that Solskjaer wants to address given the speculation linking the duo above to the club, that might not be all that the Man Utd boss is keen to add before the deadline next month.