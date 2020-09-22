Revealed: Manchester United making huge progress on stunning double transfer

Manchester United are reportedly making progress on transfer deals for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and Porto left-back Alex Telles.

The Red Devils have not had the best summer so far, only managing to bring in Donny van de Beek from Ajax and failing to strengthen their attack or defence.

Latest reports from Spain, however, suggest United have made progress on deals for both Sancho and Telles, with the latter looking particularly close to joining.

Man Utd still need to iron out a fee with Dortmund for Sancho, but the England international has been convinced to snub other offers for a move to Old Trafford.

The 20-year-old is a huge talent and has long been linked with United, so their fans will hope this is finally the encouraging development they’ve been waiting for.

Telles should also prove a useful addition as an upgrade on the unconvincing Luke Shaw at left-back.

United lost their opening game of the season at home to Crystal Palace and it’s clear that more signings are needed before October 5 if they are to build on last season’s third place finish.