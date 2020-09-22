Man Utd transfer news: Talks held over Barcelona raid, progress on double deal, potential swap blocked

The latest Man Utd transfer gossip is here and there are plenty of exciting updates from sources across Europe.

First up, United are said to be in talks with Barcelona over a potential loan deal for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, which could progress to a permanent transfer.

The France international has struggled to live up to expectations at the Nou Camp but could still be a useful signing for Man Utd as an alternative to Jadon Sancho.

It’s claimed, however, that Dembele is not in a particular hurry to leave Barcelona, despite his lack of regular opportunities.

United are also said to be making progress on two other deals, according to reports in Spain.

Despite the Dembele link, it seems there could still be reason to be optimistic about signing Sancho, while progress is also being made on landing Porto left-back Alex Telles.

Sancho wants the move to Old Trafford and it just remains key for United and Borussia Dortmund to agree his transfer fee.

Finally, one thing that won’t be happening as part of the Telles transfer is Diogo Dalot joining Porto as part of a swap deal.

Reports claim that prospect is off the cards, with Porto seemingly not keen on signing the out-of-favour United full-back this summer.

Dalot initially looked a bright prospect when he joined United but has struggled to make an impact and now finds himself increasingly out of favour.