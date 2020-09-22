Man Utd have reportedly decided that they will not be open to offers for Daniel James and so he will not be sold by the club this summer.

The 22-year-old made a brilliant start to life with the Red Devils last season after his switch from Swansea City, but the goals and attacking threat have dried up since.

SEE MORE: Demands set: Man Utd want £18m to green light exit with Euro giants set for scrap

With competition for places now fierce at Man Utd with attacking quality available to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer right across his frontline, it has led to a more limited role for the Welsh international and naturally that in turn has raised question marks over his future at Old Trafford.

As per The Mirror, Leeds Utd have been paired with an interest in the Man Utd star, but it has been suggested that the Premier League giants aren’t willing to sell and Solskjaer is still adamant that he will kick on and fulfil his potential.

In turn, they will seemingly opt against entertaining offers in the coming weeks, and James will be given an opportunity this season to showcase his importance to the team.

With Man Utd hoping to compete on multiple fronts this season, he may well get opportunities to make his mark and stake his claim for a permanent spot in the starting XI, but time will tell when his next chance comes after the defeat to Crystal Palace in the season opener.

For now though, it certainly looks as though he will be staying in Manchester for this season at least.