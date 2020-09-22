Photo: Barcelona star confirms exit with an emotional goodbye post on Instagram

There have been plenty of rumours about Nelson Semedo leaving Barcelona in the last couple of weeks, and it appears that he’s confirmed his exit from the club.

He’s not been officially unveiled as a Wolves player yet, but The BBC reported that a deal was close and the player has just posted an emotional goodbye message on his Instagram account:

It goes beyond the usual goodbye because he talks about how the club have helped him grow as a person and for allowing him to fulfil his dream of wearing their shirt.

His pace should allow him him to be a good fit an Wolves so it will be interesting to see how he fits in, but this suggests the official announcement is on it’s way.