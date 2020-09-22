Photo: Barcelona star confirms exit with an emotional goodbye post on Instagram

There have been plenty of rumours about Nelson Semedo leaving Barcelona in the last couple of weeks, and it appears that he’s confirmed his exit from the club.
He’s not been officially unveiled as a Wolves player yet, but The BBC reported that a deal was close and the player has just posted an emotional goodbye message on his Instagram account:
Muchas gracias Barcelona por darme la oportunidad de vivir el sueño de vestir esta camiseta, de jugar en camp nou, de aprender y disfrutar de los mejores del mundo. Gracias por hacerme crecer como jugador y como persona. Fueran 3 anos maravillosos que jamás olvidaré. Agradecer a mis compañeros, staff , afición y a todas las personas que me ayudaron desde que llegue hasta el dia de hoy. Os deseo la mejor suerte del mundo . Eternamente grato. Visca al Barça! 🔵🔴
It goes beyond the usual goodbye because he talks about how the club have helped him grow as a person and for allowing him to fulfil his dream of wearing their shirt.
His pace should allow him him to be a good fit an Wolves so it will be interesting to see how he fits in, but this suggests the official announcement is on it’s way.