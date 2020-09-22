Shocking details behind Luis Suarez’s Barcelona departure revealed

Leading striker Luis Suarez is on the verge of completing his departure from FC Barcelona to join domestic rivals Atletico Madrid in a move which will see Alvaro Morata make way and head to Juventus.

Suarez, 33, joined the Catalonian giants in 2014 from Liverpool in a move which cost £73.55m and has since gone onto cement his place as one of football’s greatest strikers.

The Uruguayan has featured in 283 matches in all competitions for Barcelona and has been directly involved in a hugely impressive 307 goals during his six year spell.

Despite racking up a monumental 13 major trophies with Barcelona including four La Liga titles and one Champions League trophy, the elite forward is set to join Diego Simone at domestic rivals Atletico Madrid.

CaughtOffside has recently obtained exclusive information from a source close to the deal who has confirmed that Barcelona were so eager to axe Suarez that they opted to buy their striker’s contract out for an eye-watering £6.9m.

We understand that Suarez’s impending departure was largely down to new manager Ronald Koeman who insisted that Suarez had no place in his long-term plans for the club as they enter a crucial transitional period.

The outcast striker who will soon join Atletico Madrid will earn £5.06m-per year under Simone.

Elsewhere, Morata who will join Juventus on a season long loan will cost The Old Lady £11.04m in fees with an optional £41.2m fee come the end of the Spaniard’s stay.