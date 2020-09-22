Tottenham see Carabao Cup tie with Leyton Orient called off after positive coronavirus tests

Tottenham have seen their Carabao Cup third round clash with Leyton Orient called off after the League Two club saw a number of personnel test positive for coronavirus.

The game was scheduled for Tuesday night, but Orient have now had to withdraw from the game and close their stadium as well as their training ground until further notice, as per Sky Sports.

It’s added that the testing was paid for by Spurs after Orient’s game with Mansfield at the weekend, and so after the positive results, it remains to be seen how the matter is dealt with by the FA.

With the fourth round of the competition set to get underway from September 28 onwards, it doesn’t leave a great deal of time to reschedule the encounter, and coupled with Tottenham’s busy schedule with their Premier League and Europa League commitments, time will tell what the best outcome is.

Naturally, there will be talk of a walkover as well as pushing back other games in order to allow this clash to go ahead at some point, but that also depends on a fresh round of testing and whether or not Orient are given the all-clear to participate.

It poses an unwanted headache for many, and so it remains to be seen what decision is reached on the matter with Tottenham undoubtedly hoping for answers sooner rather than later.