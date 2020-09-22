Video: Greenwood and Rashford combine for Man United to finish off Luton

It’s been a drab performance from most of Man United’s fringe players tonight, so Luton must have fancied their chances of getting back into this as time went on.

The last thing they needed was to see a triple substitution with Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford coming on, and the final two have combined to put the game to bed:

Pictures from beIN Sports

This came just minutes after Dean Henderson made a fantastic save to keep United in front, so there are a few players who have done themselves proud tonight.