Video: Juan Mata puts Man United ahead vs Luton after clever play from Brandon Williams wins a penalty

There have been a couple of positive moments for Man United this evening, but it’s largely been about passing the ball from side to side and nobody offering a great threat.

Harry Maguire has looked like the most dangerous player at times when he ambles forward from defence, but it did look like a set piece was where the goal would come from.

It won’t surprise many to hear that it’s a penalty that allowed them to break through either, but Luton can’t have any real complaints over this one:

Pictures from beIN Sports

It’s clever play from Brandon Williams because he puts his body in a position where the Luton player is always going to bring him down, and Juan Mata made no mistake from the spot.