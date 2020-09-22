Video: Mason Greenwood shows his class with a clinical finish for Man United vs Luton

It was a convincing win for Man United in the end tonight, but it was a pretty poor performance until Greenwood and Rashford came on.

Luton were pushing for an equaliser so there was always going to be space for the counter attack, and Greenwood got his name on the scoresheet late on:

Pictures from beIN Sports

It’s a goal that shows all of his class as he bamboozles the defender before picking his spot, although you can see the ball takes a very strange bounce over the keepers hand and into the net.