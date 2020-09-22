Menu

Video: Outstanding save from Man United’s Dean Henderson vs Luton

Manchester United FC


Good goalkeepers will make all the saves that they are expected to, but the great ones will somehow keep the ball out when you expect the net to bulge.

Dean Henderson hasn’t had a lot to for Man United tonight, but this header looks like it’s in all the way, only for the keeper to somehow get there and claw it out:

Pictures from beIN Sports

It’s also some great work on the line from to stop the rebound from going in, but Dean Henderson has done all he can to make his claim for more chances with this save.

