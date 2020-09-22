Menu

Wilfried Zaha becomes the first former Manchester United player to do this against the Red Devils

Crystal Palace FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha had a superb game against Manchester United at the weekend, helping Roy Hodgson’s side to a surprise 3-1 win at Old Trafford.

The Ivory Coast international will have taken great satisfaction in downing his old club this way, with United barely giving him a chance when they signed him earlier in his career.

MORE: Manchester United ace snubbed as part of potential swap deal transfer

Zaha has long looked an exciting talent and now seems to be reaching his peak with some consistently fantastic performances for Palace, and his brace against Man Utd actually made a small piece of Premier League history.

According to Garth Crooks in his BBC Sport column, Zaha became the first player to score twice in one league game against the Red Devils after having previously played for them.

More Stories / Latest News
Ex-Red “very surprised” no one tried to sign Liverpool star after superb performance vs Chelsea
Manchester United ace snubbed as part of potential swap deal transfer
Premier League team of the week: Liverpool trio joined by Man City star, harsh snub for Tottenham forward

It’s quite surprising that hasn’t happened more, but fair play to Zaha for this impressive stat to cap a fine display for the Eagles.

If the 27-year-old keeps on playing like this, it’s hard to imagine Palace will be able to keep hold of him, and Arsenal fans would love to see him at the Emirates Stadium.

More Stories Wilfried Zaha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.