Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha had a superb game against Manchester United at the weekend, helping Roy Hodgson’s side to a surprise 3-1 win at Old Trafford.

The Ivory Coast international will have taken great satisfaction in downing his old club this way, with United barely giving him a chance when they signed him earlier in his career.

Zaha has long looked an exciting talent and now seems to be reaching his peak with some consistently fantastic performances for Palace, and his brace against Man Utd actually made a small piece of Premier League history.

According to Garth Crooks in his BBC Sport column, Zaha became the first player to score twice in one league game against the Red Devils after having previously played for them.

It’s quite surprising that hasn’t happened more, but fair play to Zaha for this impressive stat to cap a fine display for the Eagles.

If the 27-year-old keeps on playing like this, it’s hard to imagine Palace will be able to keep hold of him, and Arsenal fans would love to see him at the Emirates Stadium.