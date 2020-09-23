According to Chris Wheatley via ExtraSport’s Ahmed Atta, Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny’s agent is in Turkey after offers for the ace from Galatasaray and Trabzonspor.

It’s added that the defensive midfielder is yet to make a decision on his future, Elneny appeared to be out of favour before being called on by Mikel Arteta for the first two games of the season.

Elneny impressed in the Community Shield win against Liverpool as well as the Premier League opener against Fulham, but was left on the bench for the closely-matched clash against West Ham.

It’s not surprising that there’s interest for the 28-year-old from Turkey as Elneny spent last season out on loan at Besiktas.

Considering the financial situation Arsenal have found themselves in recently, it seems hard to believe that they’d categorically rule out the potential sale of a relatively fringe player like Elneny.

Arsenal would certainly save some cash with the potential exit of Elneny, but with the futures of Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira uncertain, they may be wise to wait before making a decision.