With Jesse Lingard’s place at Manchester United appearing far from safe at this juncture, changing his agent could signify his intentions according to a former Red Devil.

The midfielder has appointed Mino Raiola, and Darren Fletcher believes that can only mean one thing.

“The alarm bells started ringing for me when he appointed Mino Raiola as his agent,” he said on Sky Sports and cited by the Daily Mirror.

“Now you don’t appoint Mino Raiola as your agent if you’re looking at staying at a club.

“That suggests to me that he’s looking for a move. He’s not a starter in Manchester United’s strongest team […] Yes, he’s come through the club and he’s been there a long time.

“Maybe, he feels like he is ready for a new challenge and maybe he feels he is at an age now where he needs to be a starter.

“[…] It will be interesting to see what happens between now and the end of the window.”

For some while now, Lingard has underwhelmed.

Any confidence that the player had shown at the beginning of his United career appears to have evaporated with a lack of goals or assists hampering his improvement on the pitch.

To that end, he can really only consider himself a squad member at best at the Old Trafford outfit now, and that’s unlikely to suit a player who is still only 27 years of age.

With Tottenham being linked to a move according to the Daily Express, it may well be that Lingard’s immediate future is in north London.

However, Raiola only has 12 days in which to close a deal before the window slams shut on October 5.