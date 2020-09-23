Manchester United very close to second summer signing after agreeing personal terms

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on the transfer of Porto left-back Alex Telles.

According to Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha, Porto are ‘very close’ to selling the Brazilian defender to Man Utd, though the final terms of the fee are yet to be agreed.

It does state in the report, however, that Telles himself has agreed personal terms on a contract to move to Old Trafford, so that’s one obstacle out of the way for the Red Devils.

United fans will hope that a deal can be struck for Telles, with an upgrade on Luke Shaw surely needed in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Telles has shown plenty of promise in his time at Porto, and looks ready to make the step up to a bigger club and more competitive league.

It’s been a quiet summer for United so far, with only Donny van de Beek coming in so far.

Telles would be a fine second signing who could be just as important to improving MUFC’s fortunes for the campaign ahead.