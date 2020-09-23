Arsenal defender has multiple offers after the club decide to let him leave for free

Obviously you always want to get some kind of a transfer fee when someone is sold on, but sometimes it’s best just to let them go for free and to get them off the wage bill.

Sokratis at Arsenal would be the perfect example – He’s 32 years old and has just entered the last year of his deal, while Arsenal are also over stocked at centre back so other teams will know that Arsenal don’t want to keep him.

All of that means it would make sense to simply let him go, and it sounds like that’s exactly what Arsenal have planned:

Sokratis | Player ‘already has agreement’ to leave Arsenal – Has ‘rich offers’ at his disposal, doesn’t want to wait too longhttps://t.co/1oM3KAzNfG #afc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) September 23, 2020

While an exit looks pretty certain, he does have a few different options so it will be interesting to see if he wants to choose money or sporting ambition.

The report claims Napoli already have everything agreed for him to sign there, but it’s dependant on Kalidou Koulibaly moving on and that might not be certain anymore.

He also has some very lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia and Qatar but they might not be on the table forever, so he’s very keen to get things sorted as soon as possible.

There’s nothing to suggest that Napoli are close to agreeing a deal for Koulibaly to move on at this point, so he might have to take one of those alternative offers instead.