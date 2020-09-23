Mikel Arteta gives mixed messages over Arsenal star that may concern fans

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken about his surprise snubbing of young defender William Saliba so far this season.

The 19-year-old looks a huge prospect after impressing at Saint-Etienne, where he returned for a second spell on loan last term.

Many Arsenal fans will have hoped to see Saliba become an instant starter in Arteta’s first-team this year, but it doesn’t look like going that way so far.

Saliba had some injury problems in 2019/20, and Arteta has suggested that could be a cause for concern with the player as he settles in at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal fans might be a little worried that this means Arteta is reluctant to use Saliba, but the Spanish tactician also spoke in glowing terms about the French centre-back in terms of his long-term future in north London.

When asked about not using Saliba so far this season, as quoted by the Metro, Arteta said: “I think William is doing really well.

“He is adapting to the country, adapting to our club.

“We have to bear in mind that he had a really challenging season last year with the amount of injuries that he had.

“But he is a player that is going to be really important in our future, things sometimes take some time and we have to respect that.”