Menu

Mikel Arteta gives mixed messages over Arsenal star that may concern fans

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken about his surprise snubbing of young defender William Saliba so far this season.

The 19-year-old looks a huge prospect after impressing at Saint-Etienne, where he returned for a second spell on loan last term.

MORE: Arsenal cleared to sign star if they pay £54million, player waiting to make final decision

Many Arsenal fans will have hoped to see Saliba become an instant starter in Arteta’s first-team this year, but it doesn’t look like going that way so far.

Saliba had some injury problems in 2019/20, and Arteta has suggested that could be a cause for concern with the player as he settles in at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal fans might be a little worried that this means Arteta is reluctant to use Saliba, but the Spanish tactician also spoke in glowing terms about the French centre-back in terms of his long-term future in north London.

When asked about not using Saliba so far this season, as quoted by the Metro, Arteta said: “I think William is doing really well.

More Stories / Latest News
Man Utd transfer news: Latest on move for £100m star, £23m defender targeted, Red Devils ace demands exit
Man United are looking at three alternatives in case deal for Sancho doesn’t materialise
Max Aarons’ hopes of a dream Barcelona move on the verge of collapse as £18m target sought

“He is adapting to the country, adapting to our club.

“We have to bear in mind that he had a really challenging season last year with the amount of injuries that he had.

“But he is a player that is going to be really important in our future, things sometimes take some time and we have to respect that.”

More Stories Mikel Arteta William Saliba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.