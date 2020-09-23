Read on for your daily roundup of the biggest Arsenal transfer rumours as more big names could be heading in to the Emirates Stadium.

Firstly, there’s an update on the Houssem Aouar transfer saga as Arsenal remain keen on the Lyon midfielder, but with competition from a Champions League club.

Aouar looks a class act and would be a useful signing for Arsenal or indeed any top club, and the encouraging news is that Lyon will let him go for £54million.

That could be a bargain, though one imagines the Gunners may need to make some sales before they can go ahead and meet that fee to get a deal done.

Next, Arsenal are in a battle with Manchester United for the signing of Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti, whose future has long looked in some doubt.

The France international was once one of the finest in Europe in his position, but injuries have taken their toll in recent times and he’s now out of favour at Barca.

Arsenal could do well to pounce for Umtiti, however, as he’d surely be a considerable upgrade on flops like Shkodran Mustafi and Calum Chambers.

Finally, a player heading out of Arsenal to raise funds for the club is surely Lucas Torreira, as speculation hots up that he’s close to joining Atletico Madrid.

The Uruguay international has not looked his best in his time in north London and it may be wise to move him on now.

It’s claimed by AS that Torreira’s move to Atletico may now just be hours away from being finalised.