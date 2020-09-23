Arsenal are reportedly looking likely to revive their transfer interest in Barcelona attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

According to journalist Layth Yousif, Arsenal held an interest in Coutinho earlier in the summer while he was still out on loan at Bayern Munich.

The Brazil international helped Bayern win the Champions League, but is now back at parent club Barcelona and seemingly likely to move as part of Ronald Koeman’s reshuffle at the Nou Camp, according to Yousif in the tweet below…

As I was told in August Coutinho is a player Arsenal want. Movement stalled with Bayern focused on winning the CL but with new Barca supremo Koeman looking to reshape his squad expect the Gunners to make a concerted effort to land the former Liverpool talent on a season-long loan — Layth (@laythy29) September 23, 2020

Coutinho could be a fine signing for the Gunners if he gets back to his best, but it could also be a bit of a gamble from a team that needs to get its work right in the transfer market.

Arsenal finished 8th in the Premier League last season and papered over some cracks with an FA Cup final win, and it remains to be seen if Coutinho is really the answer.

That said, Arsenal fans may be excited at the prospect of their club targeting a big name who did once light up the Premier League during his time as a Liverpool player.