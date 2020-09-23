Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira is reportedly expected to join Atletico Madrid as the La Liga giants look to be making major strides on their transfer business.

The Uruguay international has not lived up to expectations in his time at the Emirates Stadium, and it would not be too surprising if manager Mikel Arteta felt he was no longer needed at the club.

According to AS, Torreira could be one of a number of signings coming in at Atletico, with other names also mentioned as possibly being set to join within hours.

It’s not entirely clear from the article if that would also include an imminent deal for Torreira, but it does sound like the 24-year-old will be on his way to the Spanish capital.

Arsenal would do well to cash in on unneeded squad players like this in order to fund further signings before the October 5 deadline.

Although the Gunners have strengthened well so far with the signings of Willian and Gabriel Magalhaes, most would argue that more additions are surely still needed.

Torreira’s departure could hopefully help Arsenal afford the kind of midfield signing they desperately need, with Atletico’s Thomas Partey strongly linked as an option by Gol Digital and others.