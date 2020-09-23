According to German publication Kicker, Barcelona and Roma are amongst the sides that are interested in signing out-of-favour Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.

Kicker report that a season-long deal is mooted for the centre-back, who is now available after slipping down the pecking order under Frank Lampard.

After being snubbed for the tie against Liverpool, Rudiger has surprisingly been left out of the squad to face Barnsley in the Carabao Cup, ultimately signalling the 27-year-old’s imminent departure.

The Telegraph report that Paris Saint-German and Napoli are also eyeing the Germany international.

Kicker also reiterate that due to Rudiger’s hopes of making Germany’s squad for next summer’s Euros, it’s claimed that the central defender will welcome a move before the transfer window closes.

Rudiger has slipped below Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma and Fikayo Tomori in the pecking order, with a departure for the ace now more likely considering the role that Thiago Silva will play for the side.

Rudiger made 26 appearances across all competitions for the west London outfit last season, as part of a shaky defence that were ultimately embarrassed in the Champions League and almost lost out on securing a top four finish in the Premier League.

Barcelona are in need of someone more reliable than the unfortunately injury-prone Samuel Umtiti to challenge Clement Lenglet and Gerard Pique, whilst interest from a former club in Roma is no surprise.