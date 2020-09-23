According to Football Espana via Spanish publication AS, Real Madrid have tabled an offer of €1m for promising Panamanian midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla.

The 21-year-old has impressed for FC Cartagena over the last year, earning a permanent move in the winter whilst helping the side achieve promotion to La Liga 2.

Carrasquilla, who features on the right side of a central midfield three or as an attacking midfielder, has already won eight caps for Panama at senior level after captaining some of the youth sides.

AS report that the 5ft7 ace has an ‘exquisite’ first-touch, with Carrasquilla also hailed for being ‘robust’.

Carrasquilla made 20 appearances for Cartagena last season and has started both of the side’s games in the second-tier so far this term.

AS add that Los Blancos are leading the race for the promising talent despite wide interest, Football Espana add that the talent would initially link up with the Castilla side if he joined.

Football Espana also reiterate that there’s certainly a path to the first-team under Zinedine Zidane, with youngsters Sergio Arribas and Marvin Park featuring in the draw against Real Sociedad last week.

Considering that Los Blancos aren’t expected to do any major business in this transfer window, there’ll be even more opportunities for exciting talents to feature in the La Liga champions’ first-team.