Frank Lampard offers advice to struggling Chelsea star

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has revealed his advice to goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga after his poor patch of form for the Blues.

The Spain international has proven a poor signing for Chelsea, despite initially looking an exciting purchase to replace the departing Thibaut Courtois in 2018.

Kepa made his latest high-profile individual error against Liverpool at the weekend, gifting a second goal to Reds forward Sadio Mane.

Lampard admits he’s spoken to the player and is quoted by i News as explaining the advice he’s given to him in a bid to lift his confidence and get him back to his best.

“It’s very important I speak to Kepa or any other player in that situation. And I have done,” Lampard said.

“I had lots of moments of low confidence, bad form, difficult moments in my career that I would happily go into myself when I speak to the players. Having tough times is something that happens to any player during their career and how you come through that will define you in terms of your longevity and what you achieve.

“For me, the main thing that gets a player through a lack of confidence is hard work. Head down, no blame game, look at yourself, see how you can get better. Those are the rules for every player.”

Chelsea fans will hope this can have the desired effect, though it also seems most likely that Edouard Mendy will be coming in to replace Kepa as number one.

See below as Lampard confirmed at his press conference yesterday that Mendy was undergoing a medical with the Blues and, all going well, was set to become their player…