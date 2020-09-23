Chelsea new-boy Timo Werner has seemed to admit it was pretty shocking watching Bayern Munich thrash Frank Lampard’s side in the Champions League last season.

The Germany international ended up joining Chelsea from RB Leipzig, and he admits that during his time in the Bundesliga, his side would often give Bayern a better game than the Blues did in their European tie last term.

Chelsea were thrashed 7-1 on aggregate by the eventual Champions League winners, and Werner has admitted in an interview with cfbayern.com that watching that performance didn’t exactly do much to sell a move to Stamford Bridge to him.

When asked about that game, Werner said: “I would be lying if I said it wasn’t like that.

“The 3-0 home defeat of Chelsea in the first leg against Bayern hadn’t exactly spoken in favour of going to London.

“I have to say that openly because with Leipzig we always played very good and close games against Bayern.”

Chelsea fans won’t exactly love this from their new signing, but at least he did end up joining them anyway in the end!

The 24-year-old looks a superb talent and should add plenty to this CFC side once he fully settles into English football.