Menu

Chelsea given potential transfer headache as star considers his Blues future

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is reportedly considering his future at the club after falling out of favour with Blues manager Frank Lampard so far this season.

The Germany international is said to be concerned about his lack of playing time ahead of next summer’s European Championships, according to Sky Sports.

MORE: BBC uncover Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich’s links to players of rival clubs

Rudiger initially looked a solid signing for Chelsea, but he’s not progressed as hoped and it’s little surprise now that he’s no longer in Lampard’s plans.

Lampard left Rudiger out of his most recent matchday squad to take on Liverpool, and it’s not looking good for the 27-year-old’s first-team prospects for the season ahead.

Chelsea may be given something of a transfer headache with this news, as they surely won’t want to lose a centre-back without bringing another one in.

More Stories / Latest News
Photo: Kenny Dalglish ribs Andy Robertson over book release
Manchester United sources respond to transfer links with £100million-rated star
‘Laboured, sloppy’ – Surprise candidate suggested for Man United hot-seat after horror show

The west London giants have been short of quality at the back for some time, but have so far only managed to bring Thiago Silva in this summer.

Rudiger’s exit could potentially give CFC more money to make a good signing in defence to complete a fine transfer window for the club.

More Stories Antonio Rudiger Frank Lampard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.