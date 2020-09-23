Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is reportedly considering his future at the club after falling out of favour with Blues manager Frank Lampard so far this season.

The Germany international is said to be concerned about his lack of playing time ahead of next summer’s European Championships, according to Sky Sports.

Rudiger initially looked a solid signing for Chelsea, but he’s not progressed as hoped and it’s little surprise now that he’s no longer in Lampard’s plans.

Lampard left Rudiger out of his most recent matchday squad to take on Liverpool, and it’s not looking good for the 27-year-old’s first-team prospects for the season ahead.

Chelsea may be given something of a transfer headache with this news, as they surely won’t want to lose a centre-back without bringing another one in.

The west London giants have been short of quality at the back for some time, but have so far only managed to bring Thiago Silva in this summer.

Rudiger’s exit could potentially give CFC more money to make a good signing in defence to complete a fine transfer window for the club.