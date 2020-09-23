The latest Chelsea transfer news is here as there are plenty of big updates on potential ins and outs at Stamford Bridge before the October 5 deadline.

First up, the biggest of all the Chelsea stories doing the rounds is surely Frank Lampard’s update on the Edouard Mendy situation.

Speaking at his press conference yesterday, the Blues boss confirmed that the Rennes goalkeeper was having a medical with the club.

See blow for the video, in which Lampard states that, all going well, Mendy is set to become a Chelsea player imminently…

Frank Lampard with the latest on Chelsea signing Edouard Mendy… pic.twitter.com/uwsMIVObeK — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) September 22, 2020

Elsewhere, there’s a potential headache for CFC as Antonio Rudiger reportedly wants out of the west London side due to a lack of playing time.

The Germany international has not been the most convincing performer for Chelsea, and it makes sense that he’s fallen out of favour with Lampard.

Still, it doesn’t give Chelsea much time to find a buyer and then a replacement at centre-back, which they would surely need.

Finally, Callum Hudson-Odoi’s future is also in doubt as Bayern Munich look set to make a loan swoop for the young England international.

The 19-year-old winger has long looked a big prospect at Chelsea, but he now faces added competition for a first-team spot.

Hudson-Odoi has admirers at Bayern and may now finally make the move to the Allianz Arena in order to boost his development.