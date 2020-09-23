Contract signed – Reports from France claim Edouard Mendy is now officially a Chelsea player

It was fully expected that Chelsea would sign a new goalkeeper this summer, but it’s probably taken longer than a lot of fans would have liked.

At least it gave Kepa another chance to remove any doubt over his status as the club’s number 1, and it means any new signing shouldn’t have a tough time getting a chance in the first team.

There’s no doubt that Frank Lampard would’ve wanted a top class option to solve the problem position, but it looks like they’re going to take a punt on Rennes keeper Edouard Mendy instead.

He’s been linked with Chelsea for a few weeks now, and it appears that the deal is finally done and he’s signed his contract:

Édouard Mendy is a Chelsea player – signed his contract tonight, according to Ouest-France. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) September 23, 2020

He doesn’t have a great deal of experience at the top level after only breaking into the Reims team in 2016, so this will be a big step up for him after one season at Rennes, but he was also impressive last season so hopefully he adapts well.

Chelsea fans will just be desperate for someone who’s better than Kepa, and Mendy shouldn’t have to wait too long to see him into the team.