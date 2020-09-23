Menu

David Moyes and two West Ham players test positive for COVID-19

West Ham manager David Moyes and two of the club’s players have tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement on the Hammers’ official website.

West Ham have named the players as Issa Diop and Josh Cullen, with all three men testing positive in the build-up to their Carabao Cup tie with Hull City.

The east London side won 5-1 against Hull, but will no doubt have been rocked by this news, which means Moyes, Diop and Cullen must now all self isolate for ten days.

This puts the trio out of training with the Hammers, and means they’ll miss the team’s next game against Wolves.

West Ham’s statement adds that all three are currently asymptomatic, which will hopefully continue without complications that some people suffer.

Crucially, BBC Sport add that it doesn’t seem like there would have been much opportunity for Moyes, Diop or Cullen to spread the virus to others, so we can all hope this won’t lead to a big outbreak.

