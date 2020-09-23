(Photos) Dele Alli all smiles in Tottenham training despite recent speculation

Tottenham have sent what looks like a very deliberate tweet showing how happy Dele Alli looks in training.

The England international was notably left out of the Spurs squad to take on Southampton in the Premier League during the weekend.

Alli has also been linked with a possible loan move to Paris Saint-Germain by the Daily Mail, but it seems the club are now keen to show how happy he seems…

Alli is back in contention to play for Tottenham in their next match in the Europa League, and Jose Mourinho has also spoken about his situation.

As seen in the clip below, the Spurs boss has seemingly opened the door for Alli to come back and impress, but also made it clear he must earn his place on merit…