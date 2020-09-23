Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly confident that Dele Alli wants to join them from Tottenham as the two clubs thrash out a deal.
The 24-year-old was a key player for Spurs for a long time but seems to have lost his way a little, and it could now lead to a departure before the end of the transfer window.
According to the Daily Mail, the two clubs are now thrashing out a deal, with Alli perhaps looking increasingly likely to join the Ligue 1 giants on a season-long loan.
Alli notably missed Tottenham’s last game against Southampton, failing to even make the bench for the 5-2 victory, while he was also subbed off at half time during the opening day defeat to Everton.
The England international can be a top player on his day, and it would be interesting to see if he could improve with a fresh start at PSG.
Alli would surely benefit from playing alongside so many star names at the Parc des Princes, in what is also a less balanced and competitive league in the French top flight.
Dele should draw an offer close to 100M. I am confident that Mr. Levy won’t let him go cheaply. PSG could afford it and he’s well worth it.