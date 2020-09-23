Menu

Talks progressing: CL giants confident Tottenham star wants transfer as clubs thrash out terms

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly confident that Dele Alli wants to join them from Tottenham as the two clubs thrash out a deal.

The 24-year-old was a key player for Spurs for a long time but seems to have lost his way a little, and it could now lead to a departure before the end of the transfer window.

MORE: Tottenham star faces uphill task to get back in favour with Mourinho but Man Utd transfer raid not needed, says ex-Spurs ace

According to the Daily Mail, the two clubs are now thrashing out a deal, with Alli perhaps looking increasingly likely to join the Ligue 1 giants on a season-long loan.

Alli notably missed Tottenham’s last game against Southampton, failing to even make the bench for the 5-2 victory, while he was also subbed off at half time during the opening day defeat to Everton.

More Stories / Latest News
Photo: Kenny Dalglish ribs Andy Robertson over book release
Manchester United sources respond to transfer links with £100million-rated star
‘Laboured, sloppy’ – Surprise candidate suggested for Man United hot-seat after horror show

The England international can be a top player on his day, and it would be interesting to see if he could improve with a fresh start at PSG.

Alli would surely benefit from playing alongside so many star names at the Parc des Princes, in what is also a less balanced and competitive league in the French top flight.

More Stories Dele Alli

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. The Druid says:
    September 23, 2020 at 7:45 am

    Dele should draw an offer close to 100M. I am confident that Mr. Levy won’t let him go cheaply. PSG could afford it and he’s well worth it.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.