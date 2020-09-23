Key Barcelona figures split over allowing star to seal Manchester United transfer

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman and club president Josep Bartomeu are reportedly at odds over the Ousmane Dembele transfer situation.

The French forward has struggled at Barca and it could be that the time is now right for him to move on, and he’s been linked as a target for Manchester United by the Daily Record.

It remains to be seen if the Red Devils will have much luck snapping Dembele up, however, as it seems Bartomeu is not keen on letting him go, other than for big money, according to Don Balon.

New Barca boss Koeman, meanwhile, is keen for the Catalan giants to cash in on Dembele in order to fund moves for other targets, but it remains to be seen how much influence the Dutch tactician will have over these matters.

The Daily Record suggested United were in for Dembele on loan, but that Barcelona would also ideally want a permanent deal for the 23-year-old.

All in all, this sounds like a complicated deal for Man Utd to get done, so it might be that they’ll end up looking elsewhere instead.

Another report from the Daily Mirror has also suggested a move for Dembele is unlikely, and that United remain hopeful they could still sign Jadon Sancho before the transfer deadline.