Manchester United in approach over £80million Premier League star

Everton FC Manchester United FC
Manchester United have reportedly been admirers of Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin but were put off his £80million transfer fee.

This could also put off the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City as the in-form attacker’s recent scoring performances clearly seem to attract strong interest, according to reports.

The Red Devils held some initial discussions about signing Calvert-Lewin, who looks a huge talent after showing remarkable improvement in recent times.

The Toffees have a big prospect on their hands, with the 23-year-old now looking highly likely to become a regular in the England national team under Gareth Southgate.

United could definitely have done with a talent like Calvert-Lewin up front, but it seems they decided he wasn’t worth paying £80m for.

Still, they may well end up changing their minds as it looks like his price tag will surely only continue to rise rapidly if he carries on playing like this.

