Done deal: Wolves complete signing of Barcelona ace Nelson Semedo in €40m deal

Wolves have officially announced the signing of Nelson Semedo from Barcelona, with the Midlands outfit reporting that the full-back joins on a three-year deal, which includes the option of a further two years.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have got this deal done pretty quickly, with the Premier League side wrapping up a deal for the 26-year-old inside a week.

Barcelona’s embarrassing end to last season has sparked a massive rebuild at the club, with the cash-strapped side pocketing some much-needed funds from Semedo’s sale.

Semedo was with the Catalan outfit for three seasons, the Portugal international was the starter last term but had previously shared the right-back role with academy graduate Sergi Roberto.

UPDATE: Barcelona have since announced that they will receive an initial €30m for Semedo, with the deal also including a further €10m in potential add-ons.

Whilst this is certainly a marquee move by Wolves, it certainly doesn’t come as that much of a surprise given the side’s heavy recruitment of Portuguese players since their revival.

Wolves have been in need of another right-back following the sale of long-serving ace Matt Doherty to Spurs earlier this summer.

Semedo made 124 appearances during his time at Barcelona, scoring twice and chipping in with 11 assists, he’s undoubtedly a quality high-profile addition for the Wanderers.

This transfer will no doubt spark discussions regarding agent-led recruitment, with Semedo represented by Jorge Mendes – who has negotiated many of Wolves’ signing over the last couple of years.