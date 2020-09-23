Dreadful relations behind the scenes at Lyon suggest Arsenal will struggle to get a deal done for Houssem Aouar

It might seem cliche to suggest that a department will only do well if everyone is working together towards a common goal, but it’s especially true within the recruitment department of a football club.

Footballer’s have some of the most fragile egos on the planet so it often turns into people looking after their own interests rather than the team’s, and it sounds like that’s happening at Lyon just now.

A report from RMC via Get Football News France has indicated that it’s an absolute mess at the French club, where the Head of Recruitment Bruno Cheyrou and Sporting Director Juninho aren’t even on speaking terms.

READ MORE: Mixed injury news for Liverpool as two stars should be fit to face Arsenal but one will definitely miss out

That makes it virtually impossible to function properly because the report claims that Juninho was the one making the decisions, so he will be able to buy and sell players without Cheyrou really knowing or having a succession plan in place.

Arsenal fans will absolutely be wondering what this means for them in their chase for Houssem Aouar, and the general signs are not looking good just now.

The Metro reported that they might miss out on the player because he now has an offer from a Champions League club, while these reports from behind the scenes also suggest that it will be harder to do a deal for the club’s best player.

Lyon will only sell Aouar if they have a replacement lined up and it currently sounds like they aren’t capable of functioning properly at all, while Lyon have already sold a few players this summer so the financial need might not be as important.

The Metro report also talks about Mikel Arteta making further attempts to sign Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid instead, and that might be more achievable at this point.