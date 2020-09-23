First team regular expected to leave Chelsea after being left out of the matchday squad again

It was widely expected that Chelsea would sell some players after going on a spending spree this summer, but it might surprise some to see Antonio Rudiger being forced out of the door.

There’s no doubt that Chelsea’s backline was a real weakness last season and Rudiger was a regular starter, but he’s been a key player and many thought he might stick around.

A report from The Telegraph has confirmed that he’s been left out of Chelsea’s squad again as they prepare to face Barnsley tonight, and he’s now expected to leave the club as a result.

This follows the arrival of Thiago Silva, and it does suggest that Frank Lampard is taking a long term approach with his defence and building it around the former PSG man.

Silva will bring a wealth of experience and he’ll improve those around him, but it looks like Lampard will be looking to pair him with the likes of Zouma, Sarr, Christensen and Tomori in the hope that it will improve them.

Rudiger is still only 27 so he should have plenty of years left in him, but it’s clear that he’s not part of Chelsea’s plans going forward and it will be interesting to see where he goes.