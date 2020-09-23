Arsenal are reportedly set to face competition for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar before the end of the transfer window.
The 22-year-old looks a top prospect and it would be unsurprising if a long list of clubs were in for him after his silky displays in the Champions League last season.
MORE: Offer prepared: Arsenal star set to be subject of £32million transfer bid from CL giants
The latest on Aouar’s future from the Telegraph is that Lyon will let the Arsenal target leave for around £54million, but he’s going to wait before making a final decision on his future.
The report claims the Gunners face competition from an unnamed Champions League club for Aouar’s signature, and that could be a worry for the north London giants.
Arsenal can currently only offer Europa League football, and have not finished in the top four since the 2015/16 season, so Aouar may well feel he’d be better off moving to a bigger club.
The Frenchman would be an ideal fit for Arsenal, however, with Mikel Arteta surely in need of more quality in the middle of the park.
Aouar can fill a number of midfield positions but may well be best-placed to come in as a long-term successor to the out-of-favour Mesut Ozil.