Arsenal are reportedly set to face competition for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar before the end of the transfer window.

The 22-year-old looks a top prospect and it would be unsurprising if a long list of clubs were in for him after his silky displays in the Champions League last season.

The latest on Aouar’s future from the Telegraph is that Lyon will let the Arsenal target leave for around £54million, but he’s going to wait before making a final decision on his future.

The report claims the Gunners face competition from an unnamed Champions League club for Aouar’s signature, and that could be a worry for the north London giants.

Arsenal can currently only offer Europa League football, and have not finished in the top four since the 2015/16 season, so Aouar may well feel he’d be better off moving to a bigger club.

The Frenchman would be an ideal fit for Arsenal, however, with Mikel Arteta surely in need of more quality in the middle of the park.

Aouar can fill a number of midfield positions but may well be best-placed to come in as a long-term successor to the out-of-favour Mesut Ozil.