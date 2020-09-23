Inter Milan and AC Milan offered the chance to sign Chelsea defender on loan with an option to buy

Antonio Rudiger was left out of Chelsea’s squad again tonight so it looks like he will be leaving the club, but it’s really not clear where he could end up.

It sounds like multiple clubs are after him with reports linking him with a return to Roma earlier today, while Barcelona were also touted as a possible option.

Reports from Italy are now suggesting that both Inter and AC Milan have been offered the chance to sign the player, and it sounds like he would be an affordable option for both.

They claim his wages come to around €3m a year so that falls within their budgets, while it would also be a loan move with an option to buy so they won’t need to find the money straight away.

The link to Inter Milan was inevitable because every single Chelsea player gets linked with Antonio Conte, while AC Milan are on the look out for a new centre back so that also makes sense.

Expect more clubs to be linked with him in the next couple of days, but it does look like an exit is inevitable.