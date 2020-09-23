Manchester United could surprisingly hand contract extension to Red Devils misfit

Manchester United could reportedly end up making the surprise move to extend Jesse Lingard’s contract for another year.

The England international’s current deal is due to expire at the end of this season, and it doesn’t really look like he’d be missed at Old Trafford.

Despite initially becoming a key part of United’s first-team, Lingard’s form has majorly dipped in recent times and he’s no longer a regular in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

However, it seems United could look to tie Lingard down for another year to prevent him losing value in the transfer market, according to the Sun.

The 27-year-old may well be able to use this opportunity to try to break back into the side, but that’s sure to be an uphill struggle.

That said, with Man Utd yet to make big-name signings in the attacking midfield department this summer, there may well be a slim chance for him to give Solskjaer something to think about.

Former Red Devils midfielder Luke Chadwick recently suggested Lingard still has plenty to offer at this level, and that he could be a useful squad player.

He told CaughtOffside: “On form I think Jesse Lingard can offer so much to Manchester United. We speak about players like Pogba, Fernandes, who are all wonderful on the ball, but I think what Lingard offers is wonderful movement, whether he plays in central or wide areas. He understands the game really well in terms of his movement off the ball.

“I think maybe more likely now is that that could be coming off the bench, but I think there is game time there for Lingard. Obviously he needs to think about his own future. If you look at the squad Ole’s put together I’d be quite surprised if Jesse was a starter, but I think he still offers plenty to be an effective Premier League player.”