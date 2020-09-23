According to Football Insider, Georginio Wijnaldum has turned down the offer of a new long-term contract at Liverpool, but the midfielder will remain at the club until his deal expires next summer.

Football Insider report that Wijnaldum wanted a contract that would run until the end of the 2024 or 2025 season, demands that Liverpool were unwilling to meet.

To make negotiations even more difficult, the Dutchman – who has been a favourite of Jurgen Klopp’s – was also eyeing a ‘significant’ pay rise.

Despite this, it’s stated that the 29-year-old will remain a key player for the Reds this season, as they look to defender their historic first Premier League title.

More Stories / Latest News Man United and Arsenal linked with summer swoop for Barcelona outcast Contract agreed: Barcelona in advanced talks over potential £30million transfer Key Barcelona figures split over allowing star to seal Manchester United transfer

Wijnaldum was signed in the summer of 2016 for a fee of £25m, as per BBC Sport. The Netherlands international has been a superb performer for the club.

The all-around ace, who is particularly gifted for a central midfielder when it comes to dribbling and agility, has played the full 90 minutes of Liverpool’s first two league games of the season.

Wijnaldum has made 189 appearances for the Anfield outfit, scoring 19 times and providing 16 assists.

The former Feyenoord and PSV star has already established legendary status at Liverpool due to his heroics in the side’s comeback win against Barcelona in 18/19 Champions League winning campaign.

Liverpool are stacked in the middle of the park as Thiago Alcantara has just joined Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner in the central midfield ranks.