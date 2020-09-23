‘Kolasinac needs to go’ – These Arsenal fans slam ace’s first-half against Leicester

Some Arsenal fans have called for the club to part with Sead Kolasinac after the defender’s unflattering performance in the first-half of tonight’s Carabao Cup tie against Leicester.

The hard-man is starting as a left centre-back this evening, with the Bosnia international’s display causing concern with some supporters.

Kolasinac, who is naturally a left-back, is clearly struggling to find a place in the 3-4-3 formation that is usually deployed, he’s not attack-minded enough to be a wing-back and looks uncomfortable in central defence.

Mikel Arteta’s side have had the best moments of the encounter so far, the Gunners had a solid penalty shout after promising talent Bukayo Saka was clumsily brought down by Daniel Amartey.

Here’s what some of Arsenal’s supporters made of the first-half performance:

Poor performance…..No creativity, no control in the midfield….Just it is a poor performance…And it makes me wonder with this team we have — ?GunnerSim1? (@gunnersim1) September 23, 2020

almost glad it’s not televised tbh — La?esy (@5starwf) September 23, 2020

Bring Aouar and Partey on because this is a joke — Joseph Petrassi (@JosephPetrassi) September 23, 2020

Kolasinac needs to go — joseph (@wengite) September 23, 2020

Get kolasinac off … He is never progressive with his play… He likes letting the enemys cross the ball… — kabengwa mark patric (@kabengwamark) September 23, 2020

Kolasinac just need to go offers nothing and Pepe you have to step it about time man. — Nemz (@Nemz45) September 23, 2020

We paid £72m for a guy who just looks uninterested! I really want him to score or get an assist!! But he looks to have given up on tonight. — Jay Patel (@Jayp6181) September 23, 2020

Arsenal have plenty of defensive options to call on – when players aren’t injured – but the north London outfit have been the victims of quantity over quality when it comes to this over the last few years.

Given the other defensive players that the Gunners have in their ranks, perhaps parting with someone like Kolasinac needs to be seriously considered before the transfer window closes.

The Gunners have dominated the match so far though, they’ve been the much more threatening side with a couple of clear-cut chances, but there have been a few blips at the back though.