‘Kolasinac needs to go’ – These Arsenal fans slam ace’s first-half against Leicester

Some Arsenal fans have called for the club to part with Sead Kolasinac after the defender’s unflattering performance in the first-half of tonight’s Carabao Cup tie against Leicester.

The hard-man is starting as a left centre-back this evening, with the Bosnia international’s display causing concern with some supporters.

Kolasinac, who is naturally a left-back, is clearly struggling to find a place in the 3-4-3 formation that is usually deployed, he’s not attack-minded enough to be a wing-back and looks uncomfortable in central defence.

Mikel Arteta’s side have had the best moments of the encounter so far, the Gunners had a solid penalty shout after promising talent Bukayo Saka was clumsily brought down by Daniel Amartey.

Here’s what some of Arsenal’s supporters made of the first-half performance:

Arsenal have plenty of defensive options to call on – when players aren’t injured – but the north London outfit have been the victims of quantity over quality when it comes to this over the last few years.

Given the other defensive players that the Gunners have in their ranks, perhaps parting with someone like Kolasinac needs to be seriously considered before the transfer window closes.

The Gunners have dominated the match so far though, they’ve been the much more threatening side with a couple of clear-cut chances, but there have been a few blips at the back though.

