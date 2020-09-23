Manchester United haven’t got off to the best start in 2020/21, with only a late intervention at Luton saving the Red Devils from possible Carabao Cup embarrassment.

That performance followed a distinctly under-par showing at Old Trafford against Crystal Palace in their Premier League season opener which left talkSPORT pundit, Tony Cascarino, completely underwhelmed.

So much so, that the former professional has suggested that United’s hierarchy could do worse than replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Leeds United’s manager, Marcelo Bielsa.

“I think Solskjaer got a lot wrong,” Cascarino said on the talkSPORT breakfast show, cited by talkSPORT.

“[…] Because he should have made changes a lot earlier. There was no urgency.

“I was watching Leeds in the earlier game, and then watching Man United at 5.30pm, and I was thinking, ‘maybe United do need something different’.

“Not players, but maybe they need Bielsa.

“I’m looking at Man United and thinking they do the exact opposite of what Leeds do – they don’t take risks.

“When Ole gets it right – and he has got it right in a good few games – they are offensive and attacking and dangerous from many parts of the team.

“But yesterday they were laboured, sloppy and never had anything which represents Manchester United.”

Whilst replacing the Norwegian isn’t beyond the realms of possibility, and Cascarino isn’t the first to question whether Solskjaer is the right man to take United forward, to do so at such an early stage of the season would be a shock.

Particularly after he managed to turn things around last season, seeing his side go on an epic unbeaten run which helped their charge towards Champions League football.

Perhaps if United regress to such an extent that they’re not progressing by Christmas, then that might be the right time to look at the managerial situation.